CKT-UTAS student receives Google fellowship award

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, Nov 22, GNA- Mr Strato Angsoteng Bayitaa, a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) candidate of the Clement Kubindiwo Tedem University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) in the Upper East Region, has received the prestigious Google PhD Fellowship Award.

The award was to enable him to conduct research into machines, using multi-learning techniques for tabular data under the supervision of Professor Edward Yellakour Baagyere and Dr Moses Apamibila Agebure, both Lecturers of the University, and a mentor from Google.

The yet-to-be conducted research, by Mr Bayitaa, who is in the Department of Computer Science at the School of Computing and Information Sciences of the University, could impact on the machine-learning ecosystem, and the general research community.

The award, according to a statement from the Public Affairs Directorate of the University, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, said “This award is a significant achievement not just for Mr Bayitaa, but also for CKT-UTAS.”

The statement noted that CKT-UTAS was one of only three African Universities recognized in the Machine Learning category along with other globally renowned institutions such as the Stanford University, Harvard University, and the University of California-Berkeley.

“This award is a testament to his exceptional talent and the quality of research being conducted at CKT-UTAS.

“This also highlights the University’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of research and innovation, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of technological advancements,” the statement said.

It indicated that “CKT-UTAS, nestled in the Upper East Region of Ghana, stands proudly as an institution fostering academic excellence in the domain of Computing and Information Sciences.

“The institution’s recognition by the Google PhD Fellowship for its work in Machine Learning demonstrates its ability to nurture and support exceptional talent in the field of emerging technologies,” the statement added.

The University said the award was a well-deserved recognition of Mr Bayitaa’s accomplishments and would help to support his continuous work in the field, and further serve as inspiration not only to the academic community at CKT-UTAS, but also to aspiring researchers in Africa and around the world.

“The future undoubtedly holds promise for Mr Bayitaa, CKT-UTAS and the wider academic community as they continue to collaborate, innovate and inspire in Machine Learning and beyond,” the statement said.

GNA

