Avenor Tutudoza 2023: Pilgrimage to ‘Datsutagba’ records high patronage

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Nov. 22, GNA – Hundreds of residents and indigenes from Avenor including Chiefs and Queen mothers have participated in the much-anticipated annual pilgrimage to ‘Datsutagba’.

The traditional exercise forms part of this year’s ‘Avenor Tutudoza’ which is on the theme “Empowering the Youth of Avenor for Holistic Community Development and Transformation.”

Togbui Tali Gafatsi III, chief of Agbedrafor and Chair of the Central Planning Committee (CPC) disclosed to the GNA the exercise remained an important one on the festival calendar of the good people of Avenor.

He said the Avenor Traditional Council had embarked on several activities such as general cleaning, health walk, pilgrimage to Datsutagba, and paying homage to the Paramount Chief of Avenor.

Others include swearing of allegiance to the Paramount Chief of Avenor by newly installed chiefs, Avenor Live Concert, street jams, non-denominational thanksgiving service, and others.

The pilgrimage, which commenced at about 0800 hours on Tuesday from Akatsi Four-Junction to the site, saw several participants who were clad in red and other traditional attires, amidst singing of war songs by the various ‘asafo’ groups from the Area.

The historic ‘Datsutagba’ site, located within Akatsi South between Torve and Yaluvi, remained one of the tourist sites in Volta after a war in 1866, where Mama Yakagbe (late) alongside her male gallant warriors defeated their enemies.

The festival would be climaxed by a grand durbar on Saturday, November 25 at the Akatsi main lorry park, where several dignitaries would be expected to grace the celebrations.

‘Avenor Turudoza’ is the rebranded festival celebrated by the people of Avenor under the royal patronage of Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, President of the Avenor Traditional Council and Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional Area.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

