Chiefs from Agave express worry about chieftaincy issues, call for peace

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Hlevi (VR), Nov. 25, GNA – Some Chiefs from the Agave State in the Volta Region are calling on the appropriate authorities to take urgent steps to address chieftaincy issues in the area.

They said if the issues were not resolved, they could trigger issues of conflict and retard development among the people from the Agave State.

Togbe Kavi VI, the Leftwing Chief of Agave State and a Divisional Chief from the Tsivie Clan of Agave, in an address during a meeting with some chiefs, said urgent steps ought to be taken to address the disturbing situation.

He said the meeting was to assess the state of the Agave Paramountcy towards the development of the area.

Togbe Kavi, who outlined the importance of chiefs, said they championed development among other important national activities.

“Have we asked ourselves why chiefs and kings are the target of war between two factions in the olden days?” he queried.

The meeting, according to the elders, was to discuss some challenges in the area, including the age-long struggle of who becomes the rightful head of the Agave Paramountcy.

This, they said, must be addressed by the appropriate quarters for lasting peace and unity among the various Divisions and Clans under the Agave State.

They called on the Volta Regional and National House of Chiefs to expedite action in resolving any pending issue regarding the Paramountcy.

Issues, which retard the development of the area, were also discussed by the various chiefs from the 16 Divisions of Agave.

Among the chiefs were Togbe Agar V, the Rightwing Chief from the Kudragbe Clan of Agave, Togbe Abordor VIII, a divisional chief, and regent Keteni from the Tsala Clan.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

