CDD-Ghana holds Media for Electoral Forum inception meeting 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Nov 13, GNA – The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has held a Media for Electoral Forum inception meeting in Accra.

The meeting, which was attended by senior journalists from southern Ghana, seeks to contribute to the conduct of transparent, credible, inclusive and peaceful elections in Ghana.

It was organised by the CDD-Ghana in partnership with its esteemed affiliates, the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) and the Affirmative Action Bill Coalition with funding support from the European Union (EU).

Mr Joseph Oti Frimpong, Programmes Officer, CDD-Ghana, in his presentation urged the Electoral

Commission (EC) to establish clear legal/administrative procedures for handling irregularities by polling and collation officials during elections.

He appealed to the EC to institute a timely and transparent process for the publication of detailed polling station and collation centre (all levels) results on the EC’s website ahead of the declaration of results of the presidential elections.

Mr Frimpong also recommended to the Judicial Service of Ghana to amend PNDCL 284 to provide a shorter timeline for adjudicating parliamentary election petitions at the High Courts and Court of Appeals.

He further recommended the enactment of an Affirmative Action Law that prescribes at least a 30 per cent quota for women in governance and decision-making positions.

Mr Albert Arhin, the National Coordinator for the CODEO, said the Media Forum aimed to provide a platform for open dialogue and constructive discussions on electoral reform in Ghana.

“Through the collaboration between the Center and the media, we hope to use your various platforms to advocate for reforms to ensure transparent, credible, and peaceful elections in Ghana.”

Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, CDD-Ghana Director of Programmes and Policy Engagement, said the goal of the Media Forum was to equip journalists with the necessary skills to advocate for electoral reforms that would enhance integrity, transparency, and peaceful conduct during elections in Ghana.

He said similar fora would be organised for journalists in the middle and northern belts of the country.

At the end of the inception meeting, Madam Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, the Head of the Africa News Desk and Parliamentary Correspondent of GhanaWeb and Mr Wilberforce Asare, a Political Editor and Radio Presenter, were appointed conveners of the CDD-Ghana Media for Electoral Reform Forum.

