CAF Women’s Champions League: “Winning the MVP was a surprise to me” — Comfort Yeboah

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov. 08, GNA – Ampem Darkoa Ladies prodigy, Comfort Yeboah says winning the Most Valuable Player ( MVP) Award in their opening game against AS Far in the CAF Women’s Champions League came as a shock to her.

According to her, she never expected to receive the award coming into a game she perceived to be tough for her side.

The 16-year-old proved her worth on the continental stage as she managed to bag an equalizer and also forced a winning goal for her side to seal their victory.

Speaking in an interview, the defender said “I was happy after that sterling performance but the award came as a surprise to me because I never thought of winning anything like that coming into the game.”

She noted that the team’s performance against the defending champions came as a result of how committed they were to take a bold step towards clinching the trophy.

Yeboah said despite coming in as underdogs, she was motivated to fight for a convincing result against one of the best on the continent.

“The coach instructed us to follow them anytime there is a corner so immediately I saw the ball coming towards my direction, I relaxed and smashed it. It is a usual thing for me,” she said.

The WAFU B champions will take on Mali’s AS Mande on Thursday, November 09,2023 in their next fixture.

GNA

