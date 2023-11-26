Bulgarian Kickboxers Win Three More Gold Medals in World Kickboxing Championships

Albufeira, Nov. 26 (BTA/GNA) – Bulgarian kickboxers won three more gold medals in the World Kickboxing Championships in the Portuguese city of Albufeira on Saturday.

Seventeen-year-old Kalina Boyadzhieva became the first Bulgarian to win three gold medals in the same championship. She won the gold after defeating Slovenia’s Stasa Lipnik defeated her opponent from Slovenia Stasa Lipnik in the over 70 kg category.

The captain of Bulgaria’s National Team, Kristina Nikolova, proved herself to be a world-class fighter after winning the under 50 kg medal after defeating Turkiye’s Duygu Turan, who is a three-time world champion and a four-time European champion.

Ivan Krastanov became the world champion in the under 79 kg category after eliminating Poland’s Armin Wilczewski. The Bulgarian won the title after the referee stopped the match after the Polish kickboxer suffered a broken nose.

Anelia Todorova won silver in the under 55 kg category after losing the final to Croatia’s Lucija Regvat.

This is the most successful championship for Bulgarian male and female kickboxers so far, who have won a total of six gold, three silver and ten bronze medals.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

