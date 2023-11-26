Gideon Asante rescues a point for Hearts against Berekum Chelsea 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 26, GNA – Substitute Gideon Asante scored in the 70th minute to rescue a point for Accra Hearts of Oak in their matchday 12 encounter against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Emmanuel Essien scored the opener for Berekum Chelsea in the first half, but a brilliant second-half display by the Phobians ensured that the spoils were shared.

With a point, Hearts move to sixth position on the league table with 16 points, which is the same as Asante Kotoko, who are seventh by virtue of the lesser goal difference.

The game got off to a fiery start, and Kashala Ramos came close to giving Hearts the lead, but his header from close range was saved by Berekum Chelsea goalkeeper Obeng Sekyere.



The game was very entertaining to watch in the opening minutes, and Berekum Chelsea’s Stephen Amoakona also had an opportunity to score for his side but missed from close range.

Berekum Chelsea did register the game’s first goal after defender Emmanuel Essien struck in from close range after a quick corner by Lord Amoah.

Hearts, after going a goal down, created numerous opportunities in the first half but Berekum Chelsea goalkeeper Sekyere was excellent in the post.

The Phobians displayed much more urgency in the second half as they pressed for the equaliser.

Substitute Gideon Asante made sure the pressure counted in the 71st minute as he powered in from close range after a fumble by the Berekum Chelsea goalkeeper.

The Phobians could have won in the second half of stoppage time, but Hamza Issah, who has been prolific thus far, missed a setter.

GNA

