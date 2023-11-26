BOST CEO wins Energy Personality of the Year  

By Daniel Adu Darko

Accra, Nov. 26, GNA- The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation (BEST) Limited Company, formerly Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), Mr Edwin Alfred Provencal has been adjudged the Energy Personality of the Year.

The company also emerged as the Petroleum Company of the Year at the seventh edition of the Ghana Energy Awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Commenting on the two prestigious awards in an interview with the media, Mr Provencal credited the Board and Management of Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation (BEST) Limited Company with the two awards for their contributions towards turning around the fortunes of the company.

“I will praise the board and management team of the company for their wonderful contributions towards turning around the fortunes of the company”, he said.

He said there was no turning back, insisting that state-owned enterprises could be profitable as evidenced by the performance of BOST over the last couple of years.

His Excellency President Akufo-Addo as the Guest of Honour of the event also praised the entities and personalities who emerged winners for their wonderful contributions towards advancing the energy sector.

He again touted Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited Company as a major catalyst for any real economic progression.

Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited Company again won the SSI Sustainability and Operational Excellence Award at the Sustainability and Social Investments Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel on Friday 17th November 2023.

The counts seem not the end as the company gets washed with recognition on both the domestic and international fronts for its wonderful turnaround under the leadership of Edwin Alfred Provencal.

GNA

