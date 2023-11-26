We must achieve zero gender-based violence against women and children in Ghana – Foundation  

By Victoria Agyemang

Saltpond (C/R), Nov 26, GNA – Care Love Charity Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has advocated for more support from women-based organisations in fighting violence perpetrated against women and children.

It said the prevalence rate kept increasing through interventions and, policies among others have been implemented to fight the canker.

Stigmatization and poverty were the reasons causing the rise of the menace, thus collective efforts by all, especially women-based organizations should help fight it to the barest minimum.

Ms Martha Jonah, Executive Director of Care Love Charity Foundation, made the submission after a health walk with young girls within the Mfantseman Municipality at Saltpond.

The health walk formed part of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence on the theme: “Unity: Upholding the dignity of women and girls for an enlightened society.”

The day was used to preach and advocate against gender-based violence within communities and the country at large.

It was also to create awareness and publicise the need to fight gender-based violence against women and children in the country.

It was jointly organised by the National Youth Authority (NYA) and Care Love Charity Foundation with support from the Government of Ireland.

Ms Jonah noted that the long procedures for reporting sexual violence had prevented many victims from coming upfront to report perpetrators.

She called on the government to resource the Social Welfare Department to take charge of the prosecution of perpetrators of sexual violence in the country.

On her part, Mrs Anita Nana Seguah Ansah, the Regional Director of NYA, advised victims not to relent but to report perpetrators to the appropriate authorities for the necessary actions to be taken against them.

She said her outfit was committed and ready to collaborate with all stakeholders willing to join the fight to ensure its reduction in the Region and the country at large.

