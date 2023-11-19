Bofoakwa and Nsoatreman share spoils in a regional derby

Sunyani, Nov. 19 – The highly anticipated regional derby between Bofoakwa Tano and Nsoatreman FC ended in a goalless draw at the Sunyani Coronation Park during the 11th matchday fixture of the ongoing betPawa Ghana Premier League 2023/24.



The first half of the game started off slowly but it was Bofoakwa’s Elijah Addae who failed to convert a glorious opportunity in the 25th minute, placing the ball directly into the hands of Daniel Afadzwu, the Nsoatreman goalkeeper.



The second half, on the other hand, began with higher intensity as both teams started to string their passes together in search of a goal.

In the 68th minute, Bofoakwa Tano’s Clement Ansah attempted a long-range volley but failed to find the equalizer his team needed.

Despite the intense efforts from both sides, neither team could find the much-needed goal in the second half.

The introduction of Bofoakwa’s captain and talisman, Saaka Dauda, brought some transformation to his side, but this did not translate into goals for his team.

The match concluded with Bofoakwa Tano fans expressing their frustration over some decisions made by the centre referee, Robert Musey with a fan who found himself on the picch after the man hit the referee, drawing the attention of the security personnel who escorted him to the dressing room.

Tension then began to escalate among supporters of Bofoakwa Tano at the park, unfortunately, Nsoatreman’s coach, Maxwell Konadu, was not spared from the chaos as some fans, unable to contain their frustration, hit and threw objects at him.

Even the Sunyani East Ambulance with registration number GV 31-20, which was on duty at the park, was not exempted from the troubles as some attacked and threw stones at it causing damage to the screen, when it was transferring Nsoatreman’s coach for medical services.

GNA

