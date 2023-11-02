Army’s sports achievements testament to its contribution to National Development 

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, Nov 2, GNA – The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Thomas Oppong-Pepprah, has noted that the army’s achievements in sports are a testament to their contribution to national development.

The COAS stated in a brief address to hundreds of uniformed sportsmen and women before a float that their outstanding performance, particularly from 2022 to 2023, was proof that the military was not a brutal oppressive institution, but a force that has contributed to the country’s development through sports.

” Many think that the Army is only good at giving slaps, but they do not know that we are good at sports and have competed and won laurels in its various disciplines both locally and internationally”, he said.

Maj. Gen. Oppong-Pepprah also remarked that efforts taken to invest in Ghana Army Sports, including the sponsorship of some personnel to pursue sporting courses at institutions of higher learning, had resulted in the winning of over 170 medals.

“It is gratifying that the army sports team have won a lot of medals, which included international ones. It is your right attitudes, commitments…that resulted in your winning,” he said.

The ceremony included a route march beginning from the Nicholson Sports Stadium in Burma Camp, through some principal streets of Accra and back.

Trophies were then presented to deserving sportsmen and women in various disciplines which included the 2023 Women’s Premier League Super Cup Champions and the 2023, the 2023 Hockey league championship amongst a host of National and international leagues.

Major Dickson Agalga, the Commanding Officer in Charge of Sports at Army Headquarters, emphasised how the Ghana Army has embraced sports since its inception.

According to him, this has boosted discipline, physical fitness, and motivation to work.

The Army sports team have over the past three years been involved in nineteen sporting activities. It has also participated in regional, national, and international sporting competitions.

The army athletes competed in international competitions such as the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom, the Africa Cup Clubs Championship 2023 in Kenya, and the Confederation of African Athletics Championship in Togo.

GNA

