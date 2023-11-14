Advance Global College School of Health Sciences graduates 485 health professionals

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Nov 14, GNA – Advance Global College School of Health Sciences has graduated 485 health professionals with various qualifications.

They included 54 students with Higher National Diplomas (HND) in Dispensing Technology, 127 with Diplomas in Dispensing Technology, 74 with certificates in Medical Counter Assistants and 119 with Diploma certificates in Medical Laboratory.

The 11th graduation ceremony was on the Theme: “Training, Attitude and Practice: A Priority for Every Health Worker”.

Justice Anthony Aduku- Aidoo, Circuit Court Judge of Yendi in the Northern Region, at the ceremony in Tamale, advised the graduands to practice faithfully by maintaining and elevating the standards of the health profession to save lives.

He entreated them to maintain the highest principles of moral and legal conduct and to be abreast of developments within their profession.

Dr Abdulai Abukari, Northern Regional Director of Ghana Health Service, advised the graduands to be professional with their work and be productive during duties.

Alhaji Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu, Principal of Advance Global College School of Health Sciences, said the College also graduated 306 earlier this year making a total of 791 graduands, who had been equipped with employable skills to serve in the health sector.

He advised the graduands to be humble and willing to learn from their leaders in line with their professions.

GNA

