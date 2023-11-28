Accra Golden Lions Club promotes fitness through health walk

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, Nov 28, GNA – Members of the Accra Golden Lions Clubs have engaged in some physical activities to stay fit.

The walk, dubbed, “8km Diabetes Walkathon” aimed at raising awareness of the dangers associated with diabetes and the role keeping fit played to help stay away from attaining such a disease.

The walk which started at exactly 06.30 hours from the Ayi Mensah Police Station through to Peduase Lodge was also attended by the Accra Spintex Road Lions Club, Tema Greenwich Lions Club, Accra Harmony Lions Club, Accra Metro Lions Club and the Accra Labone Leo Club.

Mr Alfred Kwame Avorka, the Club President, said as part of their social responsibilities to contribute to nation building, the T-shirts sold for the walk would be put together as part of the fundraising efforts to support the Korle Bu Diabetes Research and Management Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He said diabetes was a global disease found in every part of the world with an estimated 463 million adults across the world living with it.

The Club President added that according to research, in Ghana, there were about 2.4 million people living with diabetes, and approximately 7.5 adults had Type-2 diabetes.

He encouraged Ghanaians, as part of their means to stay away from diabetes, to exercise for about 30 minutes a day before embarking on any other activity.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

