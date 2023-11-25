About 14,617 people in the Bono East living with HIV virus

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman (BE/R) Nov. 25, GNA – Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim Bambilla, Technical Coordinator of the Ghana AIDS Commission, on Friday said about 14,617 people in the Bono East Region are living with the HIV virus as of 2022.

He said out of that number, 3,923 were males and 9,520 were females, while 1,174 were children between zeros to 14 years.

Mr. Bambilla disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Techiman on HIV situation in the Bono East region.

Mr. Bambilla, who is also the Technical Coordinator for the Ahafo and Bono Regions, expressed the concern about the rate of new infection cases, saying 679 new infections were recorded with 160 being males, 369 females and 150 being children from zero to 14 years.

He explained that with the age group of people living with the virus about 13,443 were between the ages of 15 and above while 1,174 were that of zero to 14 years, and on new infections, 529 were recorded for age 15 years and above whilst 150 was recorded for zero to 14 years.

Mr. Bambilla said among the persons known to spread the virus were, female sex workers (FSWs), homosexuals and drivers.

The Coordinator urged people to get tested regularly to know their HIV status, seek early treatment and also prevent the spread of the virus.

He advised married couples to be faithful to their partners and urged the youth to abstain from early sex.

He asked people to desist from sharing skin piercing instruments to avoid being infected.

Mr. Bambilla mentioned that this year’s World AIDS Day would be celebrated on 1st Day of December as a global event to raise awareness on HIV and demonstrate solidarity with persons living with, and affected by HIV, as well as those who have died from AIDS-related causes.

