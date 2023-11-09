2026 WC Qualifiers: Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah recalled for Ghana’s double-header

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 9, GNA – Medeama SC marksman Jonathan Sowah has been recalled into the Ghana Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton on Thursday announced a 25-man squad for the Madagascar clash on Friday, November 17, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before facing Comoros three days later.

Sowah, who has had a splendid season with the ‘Mauve and Yellow’, missed out on the squad for Ghana’s friendlies against the USA and Mexico.

But the skilled forward has been included in Chris Hughton’s recent call-up as the Black Stars kick off their journey of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Sowah’s club teammate Abdul Fatawu Hamid has maintained a place in the squad after his impressive display in recent games for the Black Stars.

The duo helped Medeama win the Ghana Premier League last year, and they are integral players for the “Mauve and Yellow,” who historically secured qualification to the group stages of this year’s CAF Champions League.

Sowah is expected to play some role in the attacking prowess of the Black Stars together with Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams, who make up the strike force for the upcoming qualifiers.

GNA

