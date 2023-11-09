Partey dropped as Andre Ayew leads 25-man BlackStars ahead of World Cup qualifiers 

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov. 09, GNA – Chris Hughton, Head Coach of BlackStars has named his final 25-man squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros later this month.

Skipper Andre Ayew, Joseph Wollacott, Daniel Amartey, and KamalDeen Sulemana have all returned to the team with Thomas Partey, Tariq Lamptey also excluded from the squad.

Rayo Vallecan centre-back, Abdul Mumin would make his debut appearance for the senior side after an impressive season at his club level.

The selected players were Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Wallacott, Richard Ofori, Alidu Seidu, Denis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Fatawu Hamid, Kasim Adams, Nicholas Opoku, Daniel Amartey and Abdul Mumin.

The rest were Baba Idrissu, Majeed Ashimeru, Abdul Samed Salis, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, and Jonathan Sowah.

Ghana will host Madagascar on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium before facing Comoros in Moroni on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

