Accra MCE inspects some development projects in the metropolis 

By Samuel Dodoo

Accra, Nov. 9, GNA – Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, has inspected some development projects, including school infrastructure, in the metropolis to assess the progress of work.

The inspection took her to Banana Inn at New Mamprobi and the Nii Kojo Ababio Cluster of Schools at Mamprobi Sempe, all in the Ablekuma South District, as well as Bubiashie and Kaneshie in the Okaikwei South District.

Mrs Sackey told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the inspection was to give her firsthand information to determine which projects needed support in terms of resources to ensure their completion.

She said she would ensure that all unfinished projects were completed.

She expressed worry over the stalled Okaikwei South Sub-Metro office project near the Kaneshie Market and gave the assurance that the AMA would look for a strategic investor to complete it.

The MCE also expressed her displeasure with the way some of the traders had illegally taken over the footbridge and ordered the seizure of their wares.

