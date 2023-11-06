2024 Election: NPP Youth Wing calls for unity; congratulates flagbearer-elect Dr Bawumia  

Accra, Nov 6, GNA – The Youth Wing of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for unity among the rank and file of the Party as it strives to win a third term.

“With everyone on board, our combined energies will surpass the power of an ‘atomic bomb’ and will spur us into victory 2024,” Mr Salam Mustapha, National Youth Organiser, said in a statement issued to congratulate Dr Mahamadu Bawumia on his election as flagbearer of the Party.

The NPP, on Saturday, November 4, elected Vice President Dr Bawumia as its flagbearer for the 2024 General Election.

He polled 61.47 per cent of the total valid votes cast, beating off competition from Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and two others – Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The Youth Wing of the Party described the election of Dr Bawumia as the birth of a “new dawn” and hope for the Party and the country.

“We are excited by his understanding of the many challenges facing the youth of this great country of ours and his vision to tackle them,” it said.

It added that the National Youth Wing was “fully ready to help achieve these goals and aspirations for the betterment of our young generation.

“The youth expect so much from you and the National Youth Wing knows that you are capable of delivering. We are excited to have you lead us. We are waiting to work with you and achieve success together.”

The statement also charged all the youth of the Party to rise and stand up for the Party and the new Flagbearer to ensure the NPP realised its “break the eight” agenda.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

