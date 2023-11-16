2024 budget fails to address the economic bankruptcy – Sammy Gyamfi

Accra, Nov 16, GNA – Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reiterated that the 2024 budget failed to address the economic bankruptcy and excruciating hardships Ghanaians are reeling under.

This, he attributed, to reckless mismanagement of the economy by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Gyamfi said: “This budget offers no hope whatsoever for the teeming unemployed youth and the ordinary man on the street whose economy is his pocket.”

He said the living conditions of Ghanaians had continued to worsen year after year since 2017, adding that today, Ghana finds herself in a self-inflicted debt crisis with a high unemployment rate of 14 per cent, an unbearable inflation rate of 35.2 per cent and a crippling lending rate of averagely 36 per cent.

“Yet, the very Government that has plunged us into this catastrophic mess continues to feed us with meaningless economic jargons and useless slogans,” he stated.

Mr Gyamfi said this was the sad reality of ordinary Ghanaian.

GNA

