Minority Leader describes 2024 Budget as “an empty budget”

By Iddi Yire/Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Nov 16, GNA – Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority Leader, has described the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government as “an empty budget”.

He made the remarks on the flood of the House, following the presentation of the Budget by Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister.

“Mr Speaker, let me say that this particular budget is the true definition of an empty budget. Clearly, Mr Speaker, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government has said bye bye to the people of Ghana. This budget is insensitive and out of touch,” Dr Forson stated.

The 2024 budget, which is the last for the second four-year administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was on the theme: “Pursuing Growth & Development Within a Stable Macroeconomic Environment.”

It was christened by the Government as the 2024 “Nkunim” Budget or 2024 Victory Budget.

However, the NDC Parliamentary Minority nicknamed it as the “Bye bye Budget.”

Dr Forson said reiterated that it was important for Ghanaians to note that the Government was leaving behind a bankrupt economy.

“This Government is leaving behind a default economy or in other words “yentua” economy. Mr Speaker, this Government is leaving behind a budget that is debt riddled.”

He noted that the Government was leaving behind an economy that was over-taxed.

“You are leaving behind an economy that is seeing hyperinflation. You are leaving behind an economy that is seeing high food inflation.”

He said the NPP Government was leaving behind an economy that was seeing high economic policy rates.

Dr Forson said the NPP Government was leaving behind an economy with high lending rates; saying “you are again leaving behind an economy with high unemployment rates.”

Adding that as if that was not enough, the Government was leaving behind a misery index that had never been witnessed in this Fourth Republic.

Dr Forson said the NPP Government was leaving behind a misery economy, in other words “ahokyere” (hardship) economy.

“Mr Speaker, they are also leaving behind an economy where we have seen massive and uncontrolled corruption… Mr Speaker, this is the scorecard of this Government. This is the legacy they are leaving behind,” the Minority Leader stated.

