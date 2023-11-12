12-year-old girl requires GHC73,000 to undergo surgery, appeals for public support

By Dennis Peprah,

Sunyani, Nov. 22, GNA – Ayisha Musah, a 12-year-old girl, and a native of Asuotiano in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region, diagnosed with a condition known as “Massive Ascites”, has appealed for public support to enable her to undergo surgery at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Ayisha’s situation had worsened, as she experienced reactions of protruding stomach, swollen legs and pale body, when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sighted her and her mother in Sunyani, seeking for public assistance.

She and her parents have traveled from Asuotiano to seek financial assistance to enable her to undergo surgery.

Ayisha told the GNA that Specialists at the KATH required GHC73,400 for her to undergo the surgery as soon as possible, saying she was out of school because of her predicament.

She added that the public stigma and discrimination were also too much for her and the family to bear because people believed she was a curse, though medicine had proven her illness, and appealed to especially charity organisations, religious bodies, and wealthy people to come to her aid.

An enclosed letter, signed by Mr Braimah Murtala, the Dormaa East District Coordinating Director, confirmed Ayisha’s situation, and therefore appealed to the public to assist her.

GNA

