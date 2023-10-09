Yilo Krobo MP calls for review of teachers’ licensure examination

By Kamal Ahmed

Somanya (E/R), Oct. 09, GNA – Dr Albert Tetteh Narkotey, the Member of Parliament for Yilo Krobo Constituency, has called for a thorough review of the teachers’ licensure examinations, considering the concerns of teachers countrywide for improved morale.

Citing concerns about the effectiveness and fairness of the current examination policy, he said there was the need to ensure that the exams accurately assessed the abilities and qualifications of aspiring teachers.

Dr Nyarkotey, who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the just-ended World Teachers Day celebration, emphasised that a comprehensive review would help to improve the overall quality of education.

Ms Augustina Nagai, a 38-year-old French teacher at the Wawase R/C Basic School, was crowned the overall best teacher in the Yilo Krobo Municipality at the event held at the University of Environment and Sustainable Development in Somanya.

She took away a double-decker refrigerator, medal, and plaque, while 40 other teachers, comprising 20 teaching staff, 21 administrative staff, and non-teaching staff, were also honoured with television sets, medals, plaques, fans, and several other items.

The MP, during a recent visit to schools in the constituency, said it was discovered that a significant number of teachers expressed dissatisfaction with the current licensure examination policy.

He added that the teachers questioned why so many nations showed such a strong interest in hiring teachers from Ghana if the students who failed the exams were that bad.

He said a significant number of qualified teachers had attempted the exams on two occasions, unfortunately, they were unable to pass.

Per the feedback, there was a need for a comprehensive evaluation and open dialogue on the effectiveness of the policy in producing teachers of superior calibre, he said.

He said his call was not for the abolition of the licensure examination but should be discussed and reviewed to determine whether it should be kept, improved, or put on the shelves.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

