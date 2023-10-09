AGI Energy Service Centre launches first cross-industry energy Energy Efficiency Network

Accra, Oct. 9, GNA – The Association of Ghana Industries- Energy Service Centre (AGI-ESC) has launched the first cross-industry Energy Efficiency Network in Ghana to foster a collaborative and sustainable approach toward the promotion of energy efficiency and renewable energy within Ghana’s industrial sector.

The network, which was launched with the support of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) will in turn contribute to energy and financial savings, and climate protection.

Speaking at the launch, Seth Mahu, Director of Renewable Energy at the Ministry of Energy, said energy efficiency formed a critical part of the Ghana Renewable Energy Master Plan, which highlights the adoption of energy conservation practices and the promotion of energy-efficient technologies.

He said the establishment of the energy efficiency network would help to promote the government’s policy of energy efficiency in homes, industry, and commerce to generate emission reduction of 1,899.3 kilotonnes of carbon equivalent.

Energy Efficiency Network offers a comprehensive and collaborative platform for industries in the Greater Accra Region to improve energy efficiency, reduce costs and carbon emissions, and enhance their competitiveness within the AfCFTA framework.

The network will be implemented until December 2025 and will comprise 12 large industries across various sectors including plastics. Steel, food, agribusiness, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. Each participant company in the network will be provided with technical support, including an ISO 50002:2014 compliant comprehensive energy audit.

This would enable the companies to assess their energy and CO2 savings potential, estimate the cost of the required investments, and analyze the economic benefits of the measures, individual energy savings targets, and the return on investment for each measure.

The companies will also be provided with additional support to implement these recommended measures in their production processes.

The platform will facilitate knowledge exchange, best practice sharing, and capacity-building to equip participants with innovative energy-saving techniques and technologies. Mr.Seth Twum-Akwaboah, Chief Executive Officer of the AGI, expressed enthusiasm about this transformative initiative, stating “The Energy Efficiency Network represents a pivotal moment for Ghana’s industrial landscape.

The AGI is proud to partner with GIZ to strengthen our commitment to sustainable development and energy conservation. By empowering our members to adopt energy-efficient practices, we can drive positive change, achieve cost savings, and bolster Ghana’sposition in the global market.”

Through the Energy Efficiency Network, a myriad of benefits is envisaged for Ghanaian industries, including reduced operational expenses, improved energy security, and a reduced carbon footprint.

Additionally, these collective efforts will contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), Goal 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and Goal 13 (Climate Action).

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

