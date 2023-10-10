Yemen’s Houthis vow to fire missiles if US intervenes in Gaza

Cairo, Oct. 10, (dpa/GNA) - Yemen’s Iran-allied rebel leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi threatened on Tuesday to respond with missiles and drones if the United States intervenes in the Gaza conflict.

“There are red lines in the situation related to Gaza, and we are coordinating with our brothers … and are ready to intervene in any way we can,” he said in a speech broadcast on the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

“If the US intervenes directly, militarily … we are ready to participate with missile strikes, drones and all military options we can,” he added.

The Houthi rebels, who have controlled the Yemeni capital Sana’s since 2014, have launched several attacks over the years targeting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who are both supporters of the Yemeni government and lead a coalition fighting the Houthis.

Such attacks have been halted and fighting on the ground has largely abated amid efforts to end the Yemeni conflict.

However, Houthi spokesman Mohamed Abdel-Salam on Monday criticized the UAE for condemning Hamas.

Abdel-Salam said the UAE “should have remained silent … instead of being openly on the side of the Israeli enemy in committing massacres against the Palestinian people.”

GNA

