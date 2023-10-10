Russia’s Putin says violence shows ‘failure’ of US in the Middle East

Moscow, Oct. 10, (dpa/GNA) - Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of “failure” in the Middle East in his first comments on the conflict between Hamas and Israel following deadly attacks launched by the Palestinian militant group.

“This is a clear example of the failure of Middle East policy by the United States, which has tried to monopolize regulating [the conflict] there,” Putin said Tuesday in Moscow at the start of a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani.

Putin said the US had not bothered to seek compromises acceptable to both sides, but instead had pushed its own ideas for a solution to the conflict and exerted pressure.

In doing so, Putin said, Washington has shown no regard for the core interests of the Palestinian people or worked to implement the United Nations resolution to create a sovereign independent Palestinian state.

Putin, who is himself waging a destructive war against Ukraine in which Russia has repeatedly been accused to targeting civilians, called on the parties to the conflict in the Middle East to show consideration for civilians.

Civilian casualties should be reduced to zero if possible, said the Kremlin leader, who has been accused of war crimes.

GNA

