Coalition heads authorize Netanyahu to form emergency government

Tel Aviv, Oct. 10, (dpa/GNA) – The heads of the parties in Israel’s ruling coalition have all agreed to form an emergency government with the opposition, a spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party announced on Tuesday.

Netanyahu had been authorized to act accordingly following the unanimous decision taken at a coalition meeting, he said.

On Saturday, Netanyahu offered the two opposition leaders in the Knesset, Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, membership of an emergency government, and talks on an agreement have been proceeding behind closed doors over recent days.

Lapid has already indicated his willingness to form a coalition to manage “the difficult and complex operation ahead of us.”

A broad coalition is being seen in Israel as necessary to take and implement far-reaching military and political decisions over the days ahead.

GNA

