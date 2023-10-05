World Gold Council announces release of ‘Gold: A Journey with Idris Elba’ documentary

Accra, Oct. 5, GNA – The World Gold Council has announced the release of a new documentary, ‘GOLD: A Journey with Idris Elba,’ created in partnership with Pioneer Productions.

The documentary, immersed in adventure will be available on the World Gold Council’s YouTube platform starting October 5, 2023.

Idris Elba, in this new documentary, explores the mysteries, stories, and untold human relationship with our most precious metal, gold.

His global journey starts with how he conquered the claustrophobia down Canadian mine shafts, explores his heritage in Ghana, and delves into the journey to responsible mining in South Africa.

From the 1800s Gold Rush stimulating early demand for Levi’s jeans, to the recent production of a $1M gold bar in Canada and the quest for new gold seams in Peru; Elba uncovers the unique moments and milestones that bring the human story and socio-economic impact of gold to life.

Idris Elba said, “I feel very thankful to have been able to experience what gold means to people, what gold means to history, and also to tradition. Gold has the power to transform.

“I’ve learnt so much about gold that wasn’t obvious or expected, and now my eyes have been opened which is a wonderful thing.”

David Tait, Chief Executive Officer, World Gold Council, said: “Gold has a positive impact across the lives of individuals, communities and economies, with much of the story to date left to imagination.

“On behalf of our members and the industry, we are delighted to bring the human stories of gold to life for the first time, working with Idris Elba to explore the value and evolution of gold.”

The documentary was commissioned to support the World Gold Council in its ambition to help the world understand the value of gold and harness its transformative power.

The documentary also explores the value of gold past, present, and future, while discovering its powers of transformation for individuals, communities, and economies. It also highlights how the industry is navigating current challenges, from post-mining regeneration and energy consumption to the future of the workforce in gold mining.

