Eastern Region records 92,781 new voters in limited registration

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Koforidua, Oct. 5, GNA – A total number of 92,781 new voters were registered in the Eastern Region in the just ended limited voter registration exercise, which spanned 21 days.

The figure included 48,714 males, representing 52.50 per cent, 44,067 females, (47.50 per cent), and 174 persons with disability, (1.0 per cent).

About 41,811 (45.06 per cent) registered with the Ghana card, 50,785 (54.74 per cent) used the guarantor system, and 185 (0.20 per cent), used passports.

Mrs Faith Amedzake, the Eastern Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), who briefed the Ghana News Agency in Koforidua, said the region recorded 91 (0.09 per cent) trauma cases.

Trauma cases were registrants who had difficulties with the picking of their fingerprints and were, therefore, assisted in getting the voter cards.

Meanwhile, 562 out of the total of 936 challenged registrants have been cleared by the district review committees; 72 have been disqualified; and 362 are pending as the committee continues the review process.

They were challenged on several grounds, including age-related matters, non-residency, non-citizenship, and one case of unsound mind.

