WoraWora SHS presents STEM awards to Oti Regional Minister

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Oct 8, GNA – A delegation of stakeholders in Education in the Biakoye District has presented awards the WoraWora Senior High School (WORASEC) won recently to the Oti Regional Minister, Mr Joshua Gmayeenam Makubu, at a short ceremony at the Coordinating Council.

They are made up of Madam Millicent Carboo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Biakoye, Traditional leaders, Teachers and Students.

The WoraWora Senior High School was adjudged the second runner-up at the National Championship STEMNOVATION 2022 contest, Ghana Education awards 2022/2023 STEM school of the year and the Oti Regional champion of STEMNOVATION 2022.

Speaking at the ceremony the DCE expressed their pride in the group for the sterling feat and shining the light on the Biakoye District Assembly and the Oti region.

She called on other students to emulate students of WORASEC by attaching Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics Innovation (STEMNOVATION) to the career they seek to pursue.

Mr Michael Damesi, the Headmaster of WORASEC, expressed his gratitude to the District Assembly, especially the DCE, who had purposefully helped both in kind and in cash to champion their innovations and craft to the current level.

Mr Daniel Aboagye, the facilitator of the students, expressed his gratitude to the students and affirmed his dedication to furthering the cause of STEMNOVATION in Oti Region.

He resolved to lead WORASEC STEM team to greater heights while replicating the feat in other schools in the region.

The awardees expressed their appreciation to God, their teachers, facilitators, the Ministry of Education for their support and love displayed from the preliminary stage of the competition through to the finals.

Mr Joshua Gmayeenam Makubu, the Oti Regional minister, received the awards and praised the students, teachers and opinion leaders of WoraWora traditional authorities for their sterling contributions towards the development of education in the region.

Mr Makubu urged the award winners not to be complacent but work harder to maintain the standards.

He expressed the government’s commitment to allocating more resources to education, especially STEM to help secure the country’s future.

He said the government pledged to widen opportunities in education for every child through Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics Innovation (STEMNOVATION) and Free Senior High School Education Programme.

The Regional Minister assured parents that the government would continue to deepen the education of the children to attain the industrialization objective through science and technology education as well as technical and vocational training.

He called on other schools within the region to continue to work for the progress of education in Oti, emphasising that “education is the key to life.”

GNA

