My first day at school: Nkwanta South MCE present education materials to starters  

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Oct 8, GNA – Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah, the Municipal Chief Executive of Nkwanta South, has presented educational materials to pupils on ‘my first day at school.’

The presentation was done during his visit to some schools in the Municipality to welcome pupils, who have just joined the various schools in the area.

The items presented were pencils, slates, exercise books, and my first copy book to primary one pupils.

The MCE, in an interview with Ghana News Agency during visit to Odumase Basic School, Ashiabre and Krachi-Akura, said this year’s turnout was encouraging as compared to previous years.

He, however, encouraged parents to provide their wards with the necessary education materials for them to have interest in staying in the school and study.

The MCE thanked the teachers for their commitment towards the improvement of education in the Municipality.

The MCE was accompanied by Mr Samuel Sunkwa, Chief Inspector of Schools, GES Nkwanta South, Mr Mark Ujan, Officer in charge of Early Childhood Education, GES Nkwanta South and others.

