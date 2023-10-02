Twenty-seven PWDs receive disbursement of items, funds in Biakoye District

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Oct 2, GNA – The Biakoye District Assembly of the Oti Region has procured and disbursed items and cash to 27 People Living with Disability (PWD) as part of government’s efforts to empower and ensure effective utilization of the PWD Fund.

The items received included deep freezers, industrial sewing machines, fufu pounding machines, plastic chairs, cassava milling machines and undisclosed amount of money to the beneficiaries.

Again, start-up capitals were disbursed to beneficiaries, who received the empowerment items to help them undertake economic ventures that would sustain their daily lives.

Madam Millicent Carboo, the District Chief Executive (DCE), entreated the beneficiaries to make effective use of the items to become economically self-reliant to take them off the streets.

The DCE said items such as sewing machine, deep freezers, fufu pounding machines and plastic chairs and other assorted items were requested by the PWDs to enable them to start business.

She called on PWDs, who have not yet registered with the Assembly, to also benefit from the Fund.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the assembly for considering them and promised to make clever use of the items and the Funds in ways that would benefit them.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

