“We must go all out”- Black Princesses Coach Basigi

By John Awayevu

Accra, Oct. 3, GNA – Yussif Basigi, Head Coach of Ghana’s female side, the Black Princesses, has said his team will do their best to qualify for the 2024 U-20 Women’s World Cup to be staged in Colombia.

Prior to their Women World Cup qualification campaign, Coach Basigi and the players are currently camping in Prampram, preparing for their second round qualifier against Guinea-Bissau.

The first of the two-legged ties would take place on Sunday, October 8, at Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau, where the Black Princesses would be hosted.

Coach Yussif Basigi said the Black Princesses would not underrate any opponent in their imminent FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup qualifier games in preparation for Colombia.

“Our game against Guinea-Bissau would be the first game, and we are not underestimating any opponent, but we would work hard and take it game after game,” he said.

Coach Basigi also stated that training was ongoing and that the performance of the players was improving each day, adding that they were ready to deliver.

The Black Princesses coach placed emphasis on the selection of some players from the Middle League who are putting up good efforts, including some second-chance data-based players.

“Cutting the team down to the final squad won’t be easy and will be based on performance, so my technical team will be objective in settling on the final squad,” he added.

Coach Basigi promised Ghanaians of an upgraded performance from his players during their WAFU B tournament, which was held in Kumasi.

