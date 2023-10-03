‘OccupyBoG’ demonstration underway in Accra

Accra, Oct 3, GNA – The OccupyBoG protest march by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority and civil society organisations to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Head office is underway in Accra.

Ahead of the march, Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip, told the Ghana News Agency that it was to demand the resignation of the Governor of the Central Bank and his two deputies.

“This is because of their gross mismanagement of the Bank, which had occasioned an unprecedented loss of GHS60.8 billion and a negative equity of GHS55.1 billion,” he said.

More soon.

