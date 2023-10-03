Banana most exported horticultural crop

Accra, Oct. 3, GNA- Ghana’s Banana is the most exported horticultural crop in terms of volume and value, Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Minister of Trade and Industry has said.

He explained that Ghana’s banana exports had significantly increased over the last 15 years, from 32,240 tons in 2007 to 108,379 tons in 2021.

Out of Ghana’s 125,829 metric tons of annual banana production in 2022, 59,563 metric tons was exported to the European Union (EU) market, a marginal decrease from the 67,126 metric tons that the EU market received from Ghana in 2021.

The Minister said large scale commercial banana plantations such as Golden Exotic and Volta River Estates were a critical source of employment and stable incomes for households in their catchment area.

Mr Hammond said this in a statement delivered on his behalf at the handing over of the housing units, made up of 224 housing units to workers of Golden Exotic Limited at Kasunya, Asutsuare in the Shai Osudoku District in the Greater Accra region.

Present at the ceremony was Mr. Irchad Razaaly, European Union Ambassador, Mr. Olivier Chassang, Vice President of Compagnie Fruitiere in Ghana, Parent company of Golden Exotics Limited, and other dignitaries.

Over 800 workers are to benefit from 224-housing units, an initiative of the Government of Ghana and the European Union (EU) aimed at addressing rural poverty and homelessness within the farming community.

It also forms part of the government’s Banana Accompanying Measures Programme, which prioritizes the development of the agricultural sector while enhancing social welfare within the farming community.

The newly constructed housing units are equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a comfortable living for farmers and their families.

The housing compound is also equipped with feature energy-efficient electricity systems, water treatment plant and a community centre.

Mr Hammond commended the effort of the actors in the value chain noting that the exponential increase in banana production witnessed over the years would not have been possible without them.

Mr Razaaly, said the housing units were testament of EU’s commitment towards uplifting farmers and strengthening the agricultural sector.

He stated that the housing facility would not only provide a safe and comfortable space for the farmers but also enable them to lead better lives.

Mr Olivier Chassang also said that “This is a major milestone in the social development of the company and a great example of international cooperation.”

The Banana Accompanying Measures aim at improving the competitiveness of the banana export industry in the face of the tariff preference erosion in the European Union market, while ensuring its environmental and socio-economic sustainability in the long run. Ten countries benefited from these special measures.

In Ghana, the objective is to improve the living conditions of farmers in Ghana, alleviate rural poverty, and promote sustainable rural development.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

