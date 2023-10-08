Vulnerable children receive support from OVC Connexion — Ghana

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, Oct. 8, GNA – More than 50 vulnerable children at Ekon in the Cape Coast Metropolis have received support from OVC Connexion- Ghana, a non-governmental organization, with the focus on improving education among vulnerable children and orphans in Ghana.

The donation formed part of the ‘Read, Feed and Learn’ initiative launched by the NGO in April this year and geared towards improving the academics of children from underprivileged families in the country.

In all, 120 children at Ekon, in the Cape Coast Metropolis and Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region would each receive 15 exercise books from the 1,800 books to be distributed.

The Books Distribution Project is being funded with a Grant of GHS 6,000.00 from Family Based Care Alliance (FaBCA) and a donation of USD 250 from Barbara Chieves and her friends in the United States.

It would among others, help the beneficiaries aged between six and 14 in grades one to seven in Public Basic Schools in Oyibi and Ekon communities to learn to Read and have maths tutorials on Saturdays.

Also, a free snack and lunch, and once a month Life Skills sessions would be given with the goal of supporting orphans and vulnerable children to excel in school academically and improve socially.

At a short ceremony to present the books, Mr Isaac Okpoti Tsakley, Regional Coordinator of OVC Connexion,Ghana, said the project would be expanded to help improve education of children from deprived communities.

He called on all stakeholders to work together to help educate vulnerable children in the country.

Mr Tsakley advised parents whose children benefitted to take good care of the books and encourage them to read for the purpose of the project to be achieved .

On behalf of beneficiary parents, Madam Adwoa Awotwe, expressed gratitude to the NGO for the gesture and promised to ensure the books were put to good use.

She appealed to the government and benevolent organisations to support the vulnerable in the society to collectively contribute to national development.

Madam Awotwe advised parents to play their role in the upbringing of children to ensure efforts towards their proper growth yield positive results.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

