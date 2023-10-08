Record attendance at 2023 Asogli Te Za grand durbar

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Oct 8, GNA – Thousands of people have attended the grand durbar of the 2023 Asogli Yam Festival held at the Jubilee Park in Ho.

Shops were closed in the Regional capital and traffic disrupted as a long procession of chiefs spent the Saturday morning leading a mammoth crowd to the Jubilee Park.

The celebration also marked the 20th anniversary of the installation of Togbe Afede and several dignitaries were in attendance, including Mr. Kofi Dzamesi, CEO of Bui Power, who represented the Vice President of the Republic.

There were also Ambassadors, including from Barbados, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom, and the Dormaahene, Osaegyefo Agyeman Badu as special guest of honour and Ewe Chiefs from Ghana, Togo and Benin were also present.

Political party heads and parliamentarians and were in attendance at the heavily packed durbar.

Police and other security agencies are helping manage the heavy traffic while scores of businesses and petty traders cash in around the venue.

Several cultural troupes delivered impressive displays and so were acrobatic displays.

The Dormaahene made a great entry with an entourage of close to 100 people.

