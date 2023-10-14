Volta Lake spillage damages over 80 houses in Upper Manya 

By Kamal Ahmed

Somanya (E/R), Oct. 14, GNA – More than 10 communities and towns in the Upper Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region have been submerged following the Volta Lake spillage.

A preliminary investigation estimates that approximately 80 houses in Akate, Akrusu, Agajajete, Fatain, Akokomba, Djogbe, Ayisu, Odenkyenease, and others have been destroyed by the ongoing spillage by the Volta River authority at Akosombo.

Mr. Samuel Akor, Upper Manya Krobo District National Disaster Management Organisation Director, told the Ghana News Agency that the water levels within the Upper Manya Krobo area kept increasing daily, displacing more than 100 residents in the area.

He claimed that the water had washed away fish farms, crops, livestock, and other businesses, as well as fish cages that some people and businesses had erected on the river and cassava and maize farms that were located along the river’s banks.

According to the residents, since fishing is their primary source of income, if the current situation persists, the community will experience severe economic difficulties and livelihood challenges.

“We have held a meeting to ascertain the situation and find appropriate measures for the affected people in the area,” he said, adding,”

we will meet the churches tomorrow to give their premises to the displaced residents and find another way to help curb the situation.”



Mr. Akor urged residents along the riverbanks to be extra careful.



At Akuse, also in the Eastern Region, Mr. Samuel Kwesi Tettey, Director of Education for the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, ordered the closure of Amedeka D/A Basic School for the week.

This is because most schoolchildren come from the islands across the Volta River, which is currently dangerous to cross due to the spillage.



The National Disaster Management Organisation operations officer for the Asuogyaman District Assembly, Mr. George Mireku Asiamah, said the spillage had affected communities such as Dzidzorkope, Mamakope, Ahenbrom and others.

He said the residents had lost their properties running into thousands of Ghana cedis.



On September 15, the Volta River Authority issued a statement, saying that it had noticed a steady increase in the Akosombo and Kpong dams’ water levels’ inflow patterns.



According to the authority, it had properly informed its important stakeholders of this development in accordance with the emergency prepareness plan and standard operating procedures.



“If the situation worsens, the reservoir level as of right now suggests that we might need to start controlled spilling in the next few days,” it said.



Therefore, VRA wants to warn people living near the Volta River, such as Atimpoku, Dzidzorkope, Adome, Mamakope, Lorlonyo, and Sechi, among others, and downstream of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams, to be cautious and take the required safety precautions.



The VRA emphasised that to ensure a timely response to any emergency that might develop, it would continue to monitor the situation and cooperate with stakeholders and the public, specifically those around the river.



