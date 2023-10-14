Holy Gabriel Anglican Church donates to Ashaiman Polyclinic

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA – The Holy Gabriel Anglican Church, Ashaiman, has donated assorted items to the Pediatric Unit of the Ashaiman Polyclinic.

The donation, which forms part of the Parish’s 40th Anniversary celebration, was also to reach out to the hospital as part of its mission and evangelism drive.

The items included, three packs of baby diapers, four packs of tissue, two packs of toilet roll, 10 gallons of liquid soap, 15 gallons of liquid soap and washing detergents, a gallon of spirit, among other toiletries.

Commissioned in 2012, the Paediatric Unit continues to face significant challenges as it grapples with shortage of essential resources.

Therefore, the Parish, as part of its social responsibility and its 40th anniversary, on the theme: “The new is hidden in the old, but the old reveals itself in the new”, supported the Unit located some 100 meters from Church.

The Reverend Fr. John Henry Greene Ackon, Parish Priest, Holy Gabriel Anglican Church, Ashaiman, making the donation in the company of Church Wardens, said the mission of the Church was to proclaim the mission of Christ by reaching out to the needy.

Referencing Mathew 25:36, he said the act of kindness symbolised the Church’s dedication to nurturing the well-being of the younger members of the society.

He said the initiative was to share in the joy of the patients at the Unit by supporting their upkeep and praying for their recovery.

The Parish Priest said the move resonated with the 2023 theme of the Anglican Diocese of Accra, “Affirmative Discipleship”, which required the Church to disciple itself and reach out to the community.

“The new vision of the Church is to evangelise. It requires us to go all out as Jesus tells us in Mark 16:15,” he said.

The Church and the hospital, he said, looked forward to a continued partnership in promoting the health and well-being of the community, particularly the youngest and most vulnerable members.

Ms Susan Armah, Nursing Officer, Female Ward and Pediatric Unit, Ashaiman Polyclinic, who received the items, expressed appreciation to the Church for the gesture and called on other benevolent orgnisations and individuals to support the Unit.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

