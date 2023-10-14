Stakeholders from Volta and Oti sensitised on Traffitech-GH 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Oct. 14, GNA- The Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the National Road Safety Authority, has organised a day’s sensitisation programme for stakeholders from Volta and Oti regions on Traffitech-GH.

Traffitech-GH is an automated system developed by the Ghana Police Service to enforce road traffic laws and regulations to improve road safety in the country.

The system uses cameras and sensors to automatically take pictures and videos of vehicles that flout road traffic laws and regulations such as speeding and jumping of red light.

Chief Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director of Education, Research and Training, Motor Traffic and Transport Department, said the system would help to deal with the increasing road crashes in the country.

He said the system would deploy fixed, mobile/ in- vehicle and radar gun devices to capture speeding vehicles and those that jumped red light and evidence of the offence would be transmitted automatically to a back office for validation.

Chef Supt. Obeng said the system operated automated fines, hence after the validation of the offence it issued a notification by SMS to the vehicle owner for payment.

Mr David Osafo Adonteng, Acting Director General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), commended the Inspector General of Police for the initiative.

He pledged NRSA would fully support and collaborate with the police for successful implementation of the project.

The Director General said the initiative, which was a shift from manual to automation, was in line with the national policy of digitising the entire economy and must be supported by all.

Mr Adonteng said the project would inure to public safety on the road as most of the crashes being recorded were as results of indiscipline on the part of road users, particularly drivers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Andrews Boadu-Ekumah, Volta Regional Police Commander, said the Traffitech-GH was key in enhancing enforcement of road traffic laws and regulations.

He said though it was the responsibility of the police to enforce laws and regulations, public order was also dependent on members of the society conforming to rules and regulations to make the enforcement easier for the police.

Mr Boadu-Ekumah said when road users failed to comply with road safety laws and regulations, there would be disorder, lawlessness and rampant incident of road traffic crashes and its associated deaths and injuries.

The Commander entreated the public to assist the police in ensuring safety on the road by complying with the road safety protocols.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

