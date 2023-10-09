Vice President promises continuous support to Kumasi children’s home

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Kumasi Oct. 09, GNA – The Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged his continuous support to the upkeep of the inmates of the Kumasi children’s home.

He said his passion was geared towards helping people, especially the vulnerable and that he was always elated anytime he was able to help the needy in society.

Dr Bawumia was speaking during an interaction with the inmates and staff of the Kumasi children’s home, where he celebrated his 60th birthday anniversary with the children.

The Vice President, who was accompanied by his wife Samira, donated food, and other items worth GHc 60,000.00 to support the upkeep of the children.

Among the items were 100 bags of rice, 50 bags of sugar, 50 packs of diapers, 50 packs of toilet rolls, 100 packs of powdered detergents, 10 boxes of tinned tomatoes, 200 cartons of milk, cooking oil and others.

Dr Bawumia pledged to donate a Costa bus to the home for social and educational trips of the inmates.

He said Allah had done enough for him and in acknowledging the goodness of Allah, he decided to support the children by donating the items and celebrating his birthday with them.

Madam Mabel Amponsah, Manageress of the home, described the occasion as unprecedented.

She thanked the Vice President for the gesture and said the children would continue to always pray for him and his family so that he could get the strength and happiness to continue to support the home.

GNA

