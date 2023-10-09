Four pick forms to contest Akontombra NDC parliamentary primaries

By Alex Baah Boadi

Akontombra (WN/R), Oct 09, GNA – Four aspirants have picked nomination forms to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Akontombra Constituency of the Western North Region.

This follows a directive from the party’s General Secretary after leadership of the NDC put the Constituency’s primaries on hold last year.

After close of nominations, Mr Herod Cobbina, a former Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Mr Mumuni Issah, the party’s 2020 parliamentary candidate, Mr Pius Kwame Nkuah, a former District Chief Executive and Mr Julius Brent had picked form forms.

Mr Joseph Abaidoo, Akontombra Constituency Secretary of the NDC, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the party would receive the filed forms at the constituency party office between October 10 and 11, while the aspirants would be vetted on October 14.

He advised aspirants and their supporters to run clean campaigns devoid of insults and personal attacks.

Mr Abaidoo also cautioned constituency executives to remain neutral and respect the rules and guidelines governing the parliamentary primaries for a free and fair process.

GNA

