UAE, Jordan promise aid to Palestinians

Dubai, Oct. 10, (dpa/GNA) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) pledged $20 million dollars in aid to the Palestinians on Tuesday amid “the difficult humanitarian conditions” they are going through, the official WAM news agency reported.

President Mohammed bin Zayed ordered “urgent aid” to be provided through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Jordan’s King Abdullah has also ordered the dispatch of “medical and humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, through the Rafah border crossing, in full and prior coordination with Egypt.”

The Rafah border crossing on Gaza’s southern border with Egypt has been closed, an Egyptian security source said on Tuesday.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

