Israel Ghana Friendship Association condemns Hamas invasion of Israel; urges dialogue

Accra, Oct 10, GNA – The Israel Ghana Friendship Association (IGFA) has condemned Hamas’ invasion of Israel, saying it is causing fear and distress amongst innocent Israeli citizens, who include women and children.

It has, therefore, also called on all parties involved in the attacks to exercise restraint and work towards the restoration of calm in the region towards finding a lasting resolution to the perennial conflict.

A statement signed by the group’s international coordinator, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, Tuesday, said it was denouncing what it described “as a relentless aggression and indiscriminate firing of rockets towards civilian populations by Hamas”.

“It is regrettable that Hamas continues to use civilian infrastructure, such as schools and hospitals as bases for launching attacks, endangering innocent lives and violating international law,” the statement said.

IGFA said it supported Israel’s right to defend its citizens and ensure their safety from acts of “terrorism”.

It extended its condolences to those affected by the ongoing violence and emphasised the importance of dialogue, negotiations and a lasting peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The group offered its “unwavering” support to the State of Israel and urged the international community to do same and recognise Israel’s bid to reduce civilian casualties and its right to protect its citizens from external threats.

It reaffirmed its commitment to help foster the bonds of friendship between Ghana and Israel through cultural exchange, dialogue, and mutual understanding.

It was dedicated to fostering friendship and understanding between the people of Israel and Ghana because it believed in the fundamental right of every nation to defend its sovereignty, it said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, Oct 8, declared that his country was “at a war” after Hamas, the Palestinian group that governs Gaza, sent dozens of its fighters into Israel in one of the deadliest attacks in decades.

“We are at war. Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war,” Netanyahu said, adding that “the enemy will pay an unprecedented price”, according an Al Jazeera report.

More than 1000 Israelis, including dozens of soldiers, have been killed after Hamas fighters went on a rampage inside Israeli territory, taking many of them captive. Israel soon launched air strikes on Gaza killing more than 400 Palestinians.

Netanyahu has ordered mobilisation of more than 100,000 Israeli forces as it prepares for possible ground invasion of Gaza, which has remained under an Israeli air, land and sea blockade since 2007.

GNA

