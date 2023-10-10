Fresh barrage of rockets fired from Gaza toward Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, Oct. 10, (dpa/GNA) - Palestinian militants fired a barrage of rockets at Tel Aviv and central parts of Israel on Tuesday afternoon.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, according to the emergency services.

Explosions resulting from interceptions by Israel’s Iron Dome defence system could be heard by people on the ground.

On Saturday, Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets, breached Gaza border defences and went on a rampage in southern Israel that left some 900 people dead and around 100 others held as hostages. The Israeli army said it had found the bodies of some 1,500 assailants on Israeli territory.

Israel has responded with relentless airstrikes on the densely populated Gaza Strip. The Health Ministry there said 788 people, including more than 140 children, have been killed.

Thousands of others have been injured on both sides.



