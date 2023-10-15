Two GNA Chief Reporters amongst winners of N/R GJA Awards

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Oct 15, GNA – Two Chief Reporters of the Ghana News Agency have won awards at the third Northern Region Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards, held in Tamale.

They are Rosemary Wayo, who was adjudged Best Reporter in the Mental Health reporting category, and Mrs Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor, who was adjudged Best Reporter in the Road Safety reporting category.

Eight other journalists, who were also winners included Eric Kombat of Daily Guide, who won the Best Reporter in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene category, Prince Kwame Tamakloe of Rainbow Radio won Best Agriculture Reporter, Mohammed Amin Alabira of Citi News won the Best Peace and Conflict Sensitive reporting category, Halid Prince Mukadi Gbramoni of Zaa TV won Best Sports Reporter.

The rest were Christopher Amoako of TV3, who was adjudged the Best Reporter in the Education, and Development Journalism in Furthering the Sustainable Development Goals categories, Baba Kamil Mohammed of Asaase Radio won Best Health Reporter, Yakubu Abdul-Wahab Yumzaa of Zaa TV won Best Disability Reporter and Mohammed Fugu of the Daily Graphic won Best Reporter in the Environment, and Tourism and Culture categories.

Mohammed Fugu of the Daily Graphic was declared the Regional Best Journalist of the Year, 2022.

All the awardees received certificates, plaques of recognition and an iPad with the Regional Journalist of the Year, 2022 receiving an undisclosed amount of money in addition to the other gifts.

Diamond FM in Tamale was awarded the Best Radio Station in the Northern Region while PAD FM at Damongo in the Savannah Region was awarded the Best Radio Station in the Savannah Region.

Lom Community Radio at Bunkpurugu was adjudged the Best Radio Station in the North East Region whilst Sankara Radio at Yendi was adjudged the Best Radio Station at the country’s Eastern Corridor, and Sagani TV in Tamale won the Best Television Station in the Northern Region.

Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku, Chief Director of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, and Alhaji Osman Abdel-Rahman, Executive Director of Ghana Developing Communities Association, an NGO, were presented with citations of honour in recognition of their immense support to the Northern Regional branch of the GJA over the years.

The awards were sponsored by the Northern Electricity Distribution Company Limited, Ghana Developing Communities Association, Norsaac, Ghana Commercial Bank, Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited, CSD Reform, Baobab Microfinance Company Limited, Children Believe, BasicNeeds-Ghana, ACDEP, Transforming Teaching, Education and Learning amongst others.

It was on the theme: “Promoting Responsible Behaviour to Protect the Environment: The Role of the Media”.

GNA

