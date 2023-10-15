Endure to become victorious – Bishop encourages Christians

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Oct. 15, GNA – Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, said the Christian life is a journey that needs some level of endurance to enable them to become victorious.

He referred to the story of Job, the Biblical character in the book of Job chapter 1:21, citing his endurance despite the calamities that engulfed him.

He was delivering the sermon during Church service in Tamale on the theme: “Endurance.”

Right Rev. Tong said once people got determined to work for God, they must be prepared for opposition, adding that being a Christian called for endurance.

He urged Christians to remain dedicated to God amid difficulties for greater reward.

GNA

