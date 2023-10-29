By Dennis Peprah

Accra, Oct. 29, GNA – Ambassador Huseyin Gungor, the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, has congratulated Dr Freda Prempeh, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on her appointment.



Mr Gungor said the Republic of Turkey was keen on partnering with Ghana to accelerate the development in the sector and added he was convinced and optimistic the Minister would bring a lot of transformation to the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector.



The Ambassador congratulated Dr Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency in the Ahafo Region when he paid a courtesy call on her at her office in Accra.



A statement issued and signed by Mr Noah Tumfo, the Chief Director, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said discussions were centered on deepening bilateral ties between Ghana and Turkey.



Dr Prempeh acknowledged the long-standing relations between the two countries and expressed gratitude for the visit.



She indicated that Ghana remained one of the best investment destinations in Africa with available opportunities in the sector also opened to the Turkish Government, investors and companies.



Dr Prempeh, therefore, assured the Ambassador of her commitment to promoting and initiating policies to improve the lives of the people through the sector and asked for partnership from Turkey.



Also present at the meeting were the Commercial Consular at the Turkish Embassy, Talha Tol, and Mr Tumfo.

GNA

