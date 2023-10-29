Leadership is an important aspect of human activity 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Ho, Oct. 29, GNA – Mr. Abraham Lincoln Owusu, Chief Executive Officer and Lead OD Consultant, Africa Institute of Organisational Development, has singled out leadership as an important aspect of all human activity.

He said this was because leaders played key roles in shaping, directing and solving problems in the society.

Mr. Owusu said this when he delivered a talk on the topic “leading through change” at a two day capacity building workshop organised for Project Pastors, Frontline Church Partnership Chairpersons and Child Development Workers in the Adaklu /Agotime Cluster of Child Development Centres.

The workshop, which was attended by about 80 participants, was sponsored by Compassion International Ghana, a Christian Child Development organization that releases children from poverty.

Mr. Owusu entreated those who found themselves in leadership positions to mirror the behaviour they expected from their followers.

“A leader must have positive influence on his or her followers,” he said.

He told the participants that as leaders of their various Centres, they should have a vision and a purpose, adding “work hard with your followers to translate your vision into reality.”

“You should always create and articulate a clear vision, a vision that must bring growth and progress,” he advised.

Mr. Owusu also advised them to always focus on the positive outcome of their works and not be anxious about the credit they would take.

He urged them to be humble, compassionate, understanding and accessible in order for them to win the confidence and respect of the people they lead.

Mrs. Emily Adevor, Partnership Facilitator of the Adaklu/Agotime Cluster, encouraged the participants not to relent on their efforts in putting what they learnt at the workshop into practice for the positive transformation of their Centres.

She urged them to train the children into God fearing leaders of tomorrow.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

