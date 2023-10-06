Transport Ministry conducts feasibility survey to construct airport

By Stanley Senya/Emmanuel Kotey

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA – Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister for Transport says the ministry has conducted a feasibility study on constructing an airport in either Central region, Western region or in between the two regions for easy transport of goods, services and intra-African trade.

He said the study showed that the three areas were good for air transport businesses, however the result would be submitted to government to deliberate on which region to construct the airport.

Mr Asiamah said this at a presentation of the completed feasibility study to the ministry on Thursday, October 5, 2023, in Accra.

He expressed gratitude to the government for such initiative to help boost the Ghanaian market and transform Ghana’s Economy on the production and export of raw materials.

“The project was to identify and lookout for the geophysical, environmental, resettlement action, topography and aeronautics that will be suitable for the Airport” he said.

He noted that there was a high demand in air-cargo transportation in the global market hence, the effort to construct an airport was important and timely.

The construction of the airport, he said would focus more on cargo than passenger to generate enough income for economic growth, and added that it would improve e-commerce and global value chain.

“It will generate more income because COVID-19 did not affect cargo globally during the pandemic”, he said.

Mr Leslie Alex Ayeh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Ayeh and Ayeh Engineering Consult in his remarks said the three areas were suitable for construction, since they were fog-free with high visibility which was good for aviation purposes.

He said looking at the geographical location of Takoradi in the Western region, it would be more reliable and efficient because the region had a harbour therefore, transporting of cargo goods would be less expensive.

Speaking on the visibility, he said an area of about 17 and half to 18 square kilometers with a runway of about 3,400 meters would be more suitable for aviation at the selected region, and added that the regions were free of wildlife disturbance.

He hinted that the airport city would have offices, health facilities, shops and hotels for locals and tourists.

The airport would enable West African countries like Mali and Senegal trade across borders and provide jobs for citizens for economic development.

