Prof Delle commiserates with former President Kufuor

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA – Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle, Founder and Board Chairman of Rabito Clinic Limited has commiserated with former President John Agyekum Kufuor on the passing of his wife former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor.

He said the former First Lady was a mother to Ghanaians and the Catholic community as “she founded a unique singing group at Christ the King church and gave us beautiful hymns.”

He believed that she will be at the bosom of Mary as she portrayed the acts of “Mother Mary” which most women learnt from her.

Prof Delle said “Mother Mary” laid her to be a tough Christian who loved God and taught many children to show their love to God through hymns which had especially helped him in his endeavors.

“We will remember her forever, close friends are frustrated and saddened to hear about their lovely mother’s demise.”

“She was a true mother, very lovely and as the First Lady she was unassuming in her acts, very humble and kind”, he said.

He said the former First Lady was simplistic in her youthful age, “may her soul rest in perfect peace.”

Scores of people, including Members of Parliament and heads of state were also in attendance to extend their condolences to the former President at his residence in Peduase.

Prof Delle signed the book of condolence, had discourse with government officials and thanked everyone present for their support.

Theresa Kufuor was the wife of John Agyekum Kuffuor, the second President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

She was a nurse and midwife.

Despite being the first lady of Ghana for eight years, she managed to maintain a low profile in the political arena.

In 2007 she pushed for policy changes in the Government’s white paper on educational reforms towards the implementation of UNESCO’s free compulsory universal basic education (FCUBE) programme for kindergarten children.

GNA

